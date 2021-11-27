Amazon begins early Black Friday sales on its own devices

Even though Black Friday is over three weeks away, some major retailers are . Among them is Amazon, which has slashed prices on its own devices. One of the products you can save on at the minute is the , which is $40 off at . , meanwhile, is on sale for (usually $110).Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50 Buy Kindle Kids at Amazon - $60
Amazon has also discounted several Fire tablets. Even though you can often find it for $60 (a decent deal in itself), the is half off at . As such, the tablet is currently less expensive than the $50 Fire 7, which has a smaller screen with lower resolution. Meanwhile, Fire HD 8 Plus, which offers wireless charging and 3GB of RAM rather than 2GB, is currently . The tablet typically costs $100, but Amazon often drops that to $80.Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45 Buy Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon - $55
The kids versions of the tablets . Fire HD 8 Kids () is half price, as is Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (), which is for older children.Buy Fire HD 8 Kids at Amazon - $70 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70
Elsewhere, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for at the moment. The streaming device typically costs around $35, but it can cost as much as $50. As for , Amazon's nightlight, you can save $10, as it's down to . The lamp doesn't have a built-in microphone or speaker, but you can use a separate Alexa device to select the brightness and color.Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25 Buy Echo Glow at Amazon - $20