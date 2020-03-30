Amazon hopes a small bonus will please staff working through COVID-19

Amazon is paying its logistics workers a one-time $500 bonus as a “thank you” for working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company blog post. The bonus comes after Amazon’s response to the pandemic prompted criticism from employees, along with a lawsuit from workers in Staten Island and a two-day strike at a warehouse in Germany.

The bonus will be issued to “All front-line employees and partners who were with the company throughout the month of June,” according to the blog post. Most full-time employees, including Whole Foods Market employees and Delivery Service Partner drivers, will receive a bonus of $500. The bonus varies in amount depending on an employee’s position, with some bonuses totalling as high as $3,000. The move will cost the company $500 million overall.