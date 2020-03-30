Latest in Gear

Image credit: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Amazon hopes a small bonus will please staff working through COVID-19

The company ended its hazard pay for the same staff in early June.
Ann Smajstrla
41m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island as workers strike in demand that the facility be shut down and cleaned after one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon employees at a New York City warehouse walk off the job March 30, 2020, as a growing number of delivery and warehouse workers demand better pay and protections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Amazon is paying its logistics workers a one-time $500 bonus as a “thank you” for working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company blog post. The bonus comes after Amazon’s response to the pandemic prompted criticism from employees, along with a lawsuit from workers in Staten Island and a two-day strike at a warehouse in Germany.

The bonus will be issued to “All front-line employees and partners who were with the company throughout the month of June,” according to the blog post. Most full-time employees, including Whole Foods Market employees and Delivery Service Partner drivers, will receive a bonus of $500. The bonus varies in amount depending on an employee’s position, with some bonuses totalling as high as $3,000. The move will cost the company $500 million overall.

In early June, Amazon ended the $2-an-hour hazard pay it had begun for front-line employees in late March. Coronavirus has continued to spread in Amazon’s warehouses, including in Minnesota and California. Given that Amazon pulled in $75.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter alone, one could say this is literally the least the company could do.

In this article: Amazon, coronavirus, Covid-19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View
This year's iPhones might not include a charger in the box

This year's iPhones might not include a charger in the box

View
Toyota recalls 752,000 Prius cars over flawed hybrid software

Toyota recalls 752,000 Prius cars over flawed hybrid software

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr