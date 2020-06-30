Amazon's 'Crucible' returns to closed beta to rework gameplay

Amazon’s Crucible had a rough launch, to put it mildly, and the developers are taking the unusual step of rolling back the game’s availability to give it a second chance. Relentless and Amazon are returning the multiplayer shooter to closed beta as of July 1st. It’ll still be available through Steam to play around the clock for testers, but there will be scheduled sessions where developers will join the fray and ask for feedback. Relentless will also work “especially closely” with a community council with beta members of varying skill levels and play styles to shape the mechanics.

Anyone who wants to be part of the beta can download the game before July 1st at 12PM Eastern. If you’re too late, you can still sign up at the Crucible website.