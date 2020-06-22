Valorant's ranked mode will return soon with some welcome changes

The studio spilled some more details about what to expect with the slightly revamped competitive mode. For one thing, it’ll be easier to group up with your friends while playing your placement matches, even if there’s a fairly large skill gap between you. There’s a limit to that though, as you won’t be able to group up with a buddy who’s a top-tier player if you’re just starting out. Riot says that’s to “protect the competitive integrity and experience for the other players in that match.”

It also tweaked matchmaking at Immortal and Radiant ranks. It noted that high-level players who have grouped up typically have an advantage over those who queue for matches solo. It’s looking into ways to address that.

Seasons (or “Acts”) will last around two months each. You’ll be able to track your rank progress soon after the competitive mode arrives. Among the stats that Riot is considering including are your number of wins, how many times you won at the highest rank you reached and how you’ve claimed up the ladder during an Act.

Although Riot is focused on rolling out competitive matchmaking worldwide after Valorant’s full launch, it noted that many players have asked for other features, including leaderboards and in-client tournaments. It says it wants to “eventually address these needs.”