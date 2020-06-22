Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

Valorant's ranked mode will return soon with some welcome changes

The top rank will be called Radiant instead of the super-confusing Valorant.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Valorant
Riot Games

There was a bit of confusion surrounding Valorant’s competitive mode during the game’s closed beta, because the top rank was also called Valorant. When the mode returns in patch 1.02 , likely sometime this week, it’ll be a little easier to discern elite players, as the highest rank will instead be called Radiant.

Riot says the updated moniker “will represent Agents infused with powers.” The rank icons will be a little more distinctive after a design update, and Riot gave match ratings a visual touch up too.

The studio spilled some more details about what to expect with the slightly revamped competitive mode. For one thing, it’ll be easier to group up with your friends while playing your placement matches, even if there’s a fairly large skill gap between you. There’s a limit to that though, as you won’t be able to group up with a buddy who’s a top-tier player if you’re just starting out. Riot says that’s to “protect the competitive integrity and experience for the other players in that match.”

It also tweaked matchmaking at Immortal and Radiant ranks. It noted that high-level players who have grouped up typically have an advantage over those who queue for matches solo. It’s looking into ways to address that.

Seasons (or “Acts”) will last around two months each. You’ll be able to track your rank progress soon after the competitive mode arrives. Among the stats that Riot is considering including are your number of wins, how many times you won at the highest rank you reached and how you’ve claimed up the ladder during an Act.

Although Riot is focused on rolling out competitive matchmaking worldwide after Valorant’s full launch, it noted that many players have asked for other features, including leaderboards and in-client tournaments. It says it wants to “eventually address these needs.”

In this article: valorant, riot games, riotgames, tactical shooter, tacticalshooter, competitive mode, competitivemode, ranked mode, rankedmode, games, video games, videogames, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

View
iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

View
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View
Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr