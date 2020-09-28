Early Prime Day deal drops 3rd-gen Echo Dot to $20 (when you buy two)

Remember — this is an early Prime Day deal, so you must be an Amazon Prime member to get the savings. The company continues to offer 30-day free trials to new Prime subscribers, so you can sign up and take advantage of this deal as well as be all set for Prime Day when it rolls around in about two weeks.

It’s also worth calling out that the Echo Dots in this deal are the previous models. Amazon announced a slew of new Alexa-enabled devices last week, including an updated Echo Dot with an orb-like design. Those are priced at $50 each (or $60 for the Echo Dot with Clock) and are only available for pre-order right now.

Even if the 3rd-gen Echo Dot doesn’t look like the newest models, it works mostly the same. It’s a compact smart speaker that houses Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, so it basically does most things that Alexa can do. Not only is the Echo Dot one of the most low-profile Alexa-enabled devices, but it’s one of the most affordable as well. The Dot makes for a decent tiny-desk-concert speaker, especially since you can control most major music streaming services (including Spotify and Apple Music) just by telling Alexa to do so. With multiple Echo Dots in your home, you can use them together as a makeshift intercom system, announcing when dinner’s ready to everyone throughout the house. The Echo Dot also has a physical mic-off button, so you can control exactly when Alexa is at your beck and call.