Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon now offers a smart clock add-on for the Echo Flex

The Alexa device can show timers while you cook.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo Flex Smart Clock add-on
Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker should now be much more useful in the kitchen. The Verge reports that Amazon has unveiled an official, Third Reality-made Smart Clock add-on for the Flex that brings connected timekeeping to the Alexa device. The USB accessory will show the current time, of course, but it’s most helpful for timers. Ask Alexa to set a timer and you’ll see it count down, so you won’t have to ask for an update (or use an Echo with a built-in display) just to see how soon your cooking will be ready.

You can also use Alexa to switch between 12- and 24-hour formats, or manually adjust the brightness when the automatic settings aren’t enough. It doesn’t need any additional power, although the Flex’s limitation to one add-on at a time will force you to choose this over another device like a motion sensor.

The Smart Clock ships on August 11 for $15. While that ultimately leaves you spending $40 for the complete solution, it’s still less expensive than the $60 standard price for an Echo Dot with a clock. If you don’t need higher-quality audio and aren’t willing to wait for a sale, the Flex combo may make more sense.

In this article: Amazon, echo, echo flex, smart clock, clock, Alexa, smart home, home, household, Third Reality, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

View
Sony WH-1000XM4 review: The best just got better

Sony WH-1000XM4 review: The best just got better

View
Google is done with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Google is done with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

View
Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr