Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee/Engadget

Grab two Echo Show 5 smart displays for $90 at Amazon and Best Buy

Get two Alexa screens for the price of one.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
17m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo Show 5
Nicole Lee/Engadget

If you’re just starting out with smart speakers or want multiple tech-savvy clocks around the house, this might be the deal you’re looking for. You can buy two Echo Show 5 smart displays for the price of one at Amazon for $90 if you enter the code SHOW52PK at checkout. Best Buy is offering a similar deal if you add two of the screens to your cart. This is a daily deal at Best Buy, so you’ll likely need to act quickly at both sites if you want to take advantage of the sale.

Buy Echo Show 5 on Amazon - $90 (for two)

Buy Echo Show 5 on Best Buy - $90 (for two)

A previous deal dropped the price of an individual unit down to $50, but this is a steeper overall discount if you’re in the market for two.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s entry-level smart display, but don’t let that fool you. It delivers surprisingly good sound quality for the size and price, and the camera (with a physical privacy shutter) is helpful for keeping in touch with others. Aside from some Nest doorbell compatibility issues, our main reservation was the privacy implications of the camera. The shutter helps, but you may want to consider a regular Echo speaker if you prefer Alexa or the camera-free Google Nest Hub if you’re not attached to Amazon’s voice assistant.

In this article: Amazon, av, Best Buy, commerce, smart display, thebuyersguide, Echo Show 5, Smart speaker, engadgetdeals, Alexa, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

View
Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

View
Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

View
Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a 'Rainbow Six: Siege' clone

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a 'Rainbow Six: Siege' clone

View
Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr