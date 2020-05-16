Grab two Echo Show 5 smart displays for $90 at Amazon and Best Buy

Buy Echo Show 5 on Best Buy - $90 (for two)

A previous deal dropped the price of an individual unit down to $50, but this is a steeper overall discount if you’re in the market for two.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s entry-level smart display, but don’t let that fool you. It delivers surprisingly good sound quality for the size and price, and the camera (with a physical privacy shutter) is helpful for keeping in touch with others. Aside from some Nest doorbell compatibility issues, our main reservation was the privacy implications of the camera. The shutter helps, but you may want to consider a regular Echo speaker if you prefer Alexa or the camera-free Google Nest Hub if you’re not attached to Amazon’s voice assistant.