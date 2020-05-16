If you’re just starting out with smart speakers or want multiple tech-savvy clocks around the house, this might be the deal you’re looking for. You can buy two Echo Show 5 smart displays for the price of one at Amazon for $90 if you enter the code SHOW52PK at checkout. Best Buy is offering a similar deal if you add two of the screens to your cart. This is a daily deal at Best Buy, so you’ll likely need to act quickly at both sites if you want to take advantage of the sale.
Grab two Echo Show 5 smart displays for $90 at Amazon and Best Buy
Get two Alexa screens for the price of one.
A previous deal dropped the price of an individual unit down to $50, but this is a steeper overall discount if you’re in the market for two.
The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s entry-level smart display, but don’t let that fool you. It delivers surprisingly good sound quality for the size and price, and the camera (with a physical privacy shutter) is helpful for keeping in touch with others. Aside from some Nest doorbell compatibility issues, our main reservation was the privacy implications of the camera. The shutter helps, but you may want to consider a regular Echo speaker if you prefer Alexa or the camera-free Google Nest Hub if you’re not attached to Amazon’s voice assistant.