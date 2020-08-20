Get an Echo Show with a free Echo Show 5 for $180 at Best Buy

Buy Echo Studio bundle at Best Buy - $170

Best Buy doesn’t advertise the freebies clearly, but you can see the full details of the bundle by clicking the “free items with purchase” link underneath the price on each product page. The Echo Show, which normally costs $230, earned a score of 86 from us when it first debuted thanks to its streamlined design, great sound quality and built-in browser. It’s Amazon’s biggest Alexa smart display and that makes it better for watching recipe videos, streaming Prime Video content and otherwise using it as a tiny TV.

The Echo Show does include a camera so you can place video calls, but it also has a button that turns off both the microphone and the camera when you need more privacy. It also includes a Zigbee smart home hub inside of it, so you can pair that Philips Hue smart light bulb directly to the Echo Show without needing an extra hub. This feature, along with its larger display, will also make it easier to set up smart home security cameras and view their video feeds whenever you want.

When we first covered the Echo Studio bundle, it was priced at $200 (the Studio’s normal price) and that was still a good deal. But now you can get it for $170 and that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Echo Studio on its own. If you care about audio quality but still want the convenience of a smart speaker (that also has a built-in home hub), the Studio is the one to get. We gave it a score of 88 for its excellent sound quality, hi-res audio capabilities and its ability to work as a home theater speaker.

