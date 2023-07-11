The best Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals for 2023

It’s Prime Day, and that means deals on Fire TV devices. Though we have some broader issues with Amazon’s media streamers – each one peppers the UI with ads and tends to prioritize the company’s own apps and content – the models on sale today can still provide good value, especially if you already use services like Alexa and Prime Video on a regular basis. (If you don’t, consider the top picks from Roku and Google in our best streaming devices guide.) We’ve compiled the best Prime Day Fire TV deals we can find below. Note that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to see the discounts.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $25, which is $30 below its list price and $10 lower than the usual sale price we’ve seen over the course of the year. This is Amazon’s fastest streaming stick, and its remote comes with Alexa baked in. It supports the major HDR standards in Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+, and like the rest of the Fire TV lineup, it works with just about all of the necessary streaming apps. Unlike the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, it also has a WiFi 6 radio, though you’ll need a compatible router and an unusually fast internet connection to ever see any advantage from that.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is nearly the same as the 4K Max, but it’s a little slower to load menus and sticks to WiFi 5. Most people should pay up for the 4K Max, if only for that extra bit of futureproofing. If you just want the cheapest 4K streaming stick possible, however, this model is down to $23, which is about $17 below its average street price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The standard Fire TV Stick is best used with older TVs, as it tops out at a 1080p resolution instead of 4K. It lacks Dolby Vision HDR as well – though it retains HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG – and it can be more sluggish than the 4K Max when switching between apps. That said, the rest of the experience is similar, and the device still includes an Alexa voice remote with app shortcuts and TV controls for volume and power. Again, most people should just get the 4K Max, but if you want to upgrade a secondary TV on the cheap, this model is on sale for $17. That's $23 less than usual.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Lite

We call the Fire TV Stick Lite the best budget pick in our guide to the best streaming devices. It’s essentially the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, only its remote lacks built-in volume and TV controls. It can’t output Dolby Atmos audio to a compatible sound system, either. It makes up for all of this by being extremely affordable, and Prime Day has only furthered that: The device is down to $15, which is a 50 percent discount.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube blends a 4K media streamer with a hands-free Alexa speaker, and right now it’s down to $110 for Prime Day. That’s $30 below Amazon’s list price and a new all-time low. This is the most powerful Fire TV device by a comfortable margin, and because it’s a box instead of a stick, it has a host of ports, including an Ethernet jack and an HDMI input. The latter means you can run a game console or cable box through the Cube yet still see an Alexa overlay whenever you call on the assistant. (This passthrough is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, though.) It also supports WiFi 6E.

The Cube runs the same OS as any other Fire TV streamer, so it can be hard to justify over devices with less ad-heavy UIs like the Apple TV 4K. Its lack of AirPlay or Google Cast support is harder to swallow at this price, too. But if you don’t own an Echo and want the ability to use Alexa hands-free, it’s the only streamer with that functionality.

