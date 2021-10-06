Amazon's own TVs will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Amazon's first in-house TVs may be showcases for Alexa, but that isn't precluding the company from supporting someone else's ecosystem. According to The Verge, Amazon has unveiled plans to add support for Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to both higher-end Omni and budget 4-series Fire TV sets now that they're available. You can use AirPlay 2 to cast content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac, but the HomeKit integration may be the most notable — yes, you can use Siri to control an Amazon TV as part of your wider smart home network. Amazon would only say the support was coming "soon."

The TVs themselves start at $370 for the 4-series, which provide the usual Fire TV integrations along with 4K and HDR support in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 55 inches. Omni sets, meanwhile, deliver Alexa-friendly far-field microphones and (on the two largest models) Dolby Vision HDR. They start at $410 and range from 43 inches to 75 inches.

The expansion isn't a complete shock. Insignia- and Toshiba-made Fire TV Edition sets received AirPlay and HomeKit support in July. We'd add that Apple and Amazon are relatively cozy. Amazon Echo speakers have streamed Apple Music since 2018, for instance, while Prime Video integrates with the Apple TV app. Amazon has a strong incentive to include AirPlay and HomeKit, if just to fend off competition from Android TV and sets that rely on Google Assistant.

As The Verge observed, though, there's no mention of either Apple platform coming to add-on media players like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. For now, you'll have to buy hardware like the Apple TV or modern Roku devices to bring AirPlay and HomeKit to TVs where they aren't built-in.