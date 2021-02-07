Apple's iPad Air drops to a record low of $540 on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It didn’t take long for Apple’s latest iPad Air to drop to an even lower price than before — with a bit of a catch. Amazon is selling the 64GB version of the tablet for a record low $540, but only in green and rose gold. While you’ll still get discounts for the other colors, they won’t be quite so sweet and range between $29 to $40 off.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $540

Whichever shade you pick, it’s a good deal for Apple’s best-balanced tablet. In essence, it offers the design and performance of the iPad Pro without making too many compromises on features. You won’t get the speedy 120Hz display, ultra-wide camera or augmented reality-friendly LiDAR, but you still get an extremely fast slate with support for the Magic Keyboard, the second-generation Pencil and USB-C peripherals. You might even prefer it over the Pro during the pandemic, as the power button-based Touch ID should sign you in faster than the pricier model’s Face ID if you’re wearing a mask.

There aren’t many catches so long as you’re inclined to iPadOS in the first place, although they’re worth noting. The two-speaker setup on the iPad Air isn’t quite as robust as the four on the Pro, and you might prefer the front depth sensor for Face ID and portrait mode selfies. It can also get quite costly to turn the Air into a laptop replacement, although you’ll want to keep an eye out for Magic Keyboard price drops and more affordable keyboard alternatives. If these aren’t obstacles, you’ll likely find the Air to be a well-rounded tablet.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.