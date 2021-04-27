Amazon now offers Key in-garage grocery deliveries in 5,000 cities and towns

Amazon is making its in-garage deliveries available in all areas where it provides grocery deliveries. The online retailer announced today that it's expanding the Key by Amazon option to more than 5,000 US cities and towns. Until now, grocery deliveries have been limited to Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle as part of a pilot program.

Formerly known as Amazon Key, the Prime membership perk allows couriers to enter homes or garages equipped with compatible locks and cameras to drop off parcels. Amazon launched the service in 2017 to solve porch piracy and offer an extra layer of convenience for customers who couldn't be home to receive a delivery. Since its introduction, Amazon has added Key support for in-car deliveries and brought the service to businesses.

The latest expansion allows Prime members to get their Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods orders delivered inside their garages. You'll need a myQ smart garage door opener, which Amazon sells, and the accompanying app to let the courier in. And, for added security, you can also view videos of your delivery using an Amazon-owned Ring smart home camera or Liftmaster Smart Garage camera.