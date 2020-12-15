Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles

Amazon has opened a custom clothing store, allowing all users in the US to buy T-shirts that conform to their measurements and specifications. Made for You requires you to submit details about your weight, height and body type, along with two photos of yourself, through Amazon’s app or website.
There are eight colors to choose from and you can pick how long you'd like the T-shirt and sleeves to be. You'll have the choice between two cotton-based fabrics, and you can decide what fit you'd like your shirt to have. Whether the T-shirt has a crew or V-neck is also up to you, while Amazon can print your name on the label.