Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles

Once you've decided all of that, you can see how your custom shirt looks on a virtual version of yourself and make adjustments before placing your order. The shirts cost $25 each.

There may be some privacy concerns regarding the custom T-shirt service, given that it requires you to submit photos. Engadget has asked Amazon to clarify how it will handle measurement data and the images.

Still, as long as they're comfortable with providing their measurements and photos to Amazon, the reasonably priced bespoke T-shirt service could prove a godsend for people who have trouble finding off-the-rack clothing that fits them properly. Made for You may expand to other styles and items in the future, so you could eventually have an entire wardrobe of made-to-measure apparel from Amazon.

It’s not the first Amazon service that uses photos of customers. Amazon's Halo fitness device, which became broadly available this week, produces a body fat percentage reading when you take a full-body selfie with the accompanying app. Earlier this year, Amazon shut down its Echo Look device, which offered style suggestions based on images it took of you.