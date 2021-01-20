Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

Fast on the heels of now-President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday morning, Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark sent a letter on behalf of his employer to the incoming administration pledging its help with Federal government’s ongoing COVID pandemic response, per NBC News. “Amazon stands ready to assist you,” the statement reads.

In his letter, Clark notes that Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods, have already partnered with a third-party company to rapidly inoculate its 800,000-person workforce and will do so “once vaccines are available.” From there, Clark pledges to “leverage our operations, IT, & communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts," in an effort to “to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19.”