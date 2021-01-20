Latest in Gear

Image credit: JONATHAN ERNST via Getty Images

Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

The company is standing by to vaccinate its 800,000-person workforce.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
57m ago
119 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave after the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN ERNST via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

Fast on the heels of now-President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday morning, Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark sent a letter on behalf of his employer to the incoming administration pledging its help with Federal government’s ongoing COVID pandemic response, per NBC News. “Amazon stands ready to assist you,” the statement reads.

amazon
Amazon Consumer

In his letter, Clark notes that Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods, have already partnered with a third-party company to rapidly inoculate its 800,000-person workforce and will do so “once vaccines are available.” From there, Clark pledges to “leverage our operations, IT, & communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts," in an effort to “to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19.”

Despite the company’s high-handed proclamation, Amazon has in reality done very little to protect its workforce from the either the direct medical harm of the COVID-19 virus itself or the untenable conditions its warehouse workers have faced for the past year despite the company essentially doubling its profits since the start of the pandemic. The company’s past responses to employee whistleblowers have earned the company little public faith as well.

Of course, there has been no love lost between Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, and the Trump administration over the past four years. Back in 2018, the aspiring dictator ordered a review of the USPS’ deal with Amazon (two full years before Trump explicitly hamstrung the postal service to illegally influence the presidential election) after getting into a spitting match with the online retail behemoth. He also reportedly placed his thumb on the Pentagon’s contract award process, denying Amazon a $10 billion deal for the DoD’s JEDI program, which Amazon has characterized as the ex-president’s “personal vendetta” against the company.

In this article: vaccines, Amazon, pandemic, Biden, Covid-19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
119 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

View
EU fines Valve and major game publishers for geo-blocking titles

EU fines Valve and major game publishers for geo-blocking titles

View
Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

View
Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

View
Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr