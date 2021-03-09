Amazon begins selling NFL merch after securing Thursday Night Football deal

Amazon is partnering with the NFL to plug a gap in its online store by making the vast majority of the league's fan gear available to purchase. It's hard to ignore the timing of the tie-up, which arrives on the heels of Amazon's exclusive grab of Thursday Night Football rights for its Prime Video service. The 10-year broadcast deal beginning in 2023 will reportedly cost it $1 billion per year. According to Sportico, it's unclear if the addition of the new merch is part of a pilot program or a long-term agreement as both parties declined to provide further details, including info on the financials.

On Wednesday, Amazon began adding thousands of additional NFL products such as replica jerseys and sideline headwear. New brands now available include NFL Pro Line, Fanatics Branded, New Era, Outerstuff, and '47 Brand. Amazon has created a dedicated NFL section on its site and you can choose your fave team on the fanshop to customize the results.

By expanding its selection of official NFL merch, the retailer is essentially targeting fans who will inevitably sign up to Prime to watch its exclusive games. The move is like a microcosm of its larger strategy: To push customers drawn to its subsidiaries or Prime perks — be it gamers on Prime Gaming or binge-watchers on Prime Video — to its main e-commerce business.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon continues to collaborate with the NFL to enhance our customer experience, and we look forward to expanding our assortment of NFL products.”