The best 'Prime Day' tech deals that aren't from Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon isn’t the only one having Black Friday-like sales today. If you’re not keen on participating in Prime Day, you can still save a ton on gadgets, home tech and more at other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. The best part about shopping at other retailers today is that most of them have made their sales available to all — no subscription or membership required. Here are the best “anti-Prime Day” tech deals we found across the web.
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - $549.99
Samsung’s iPad Pro competitors that just came out last month are $100 off at Best Buy. The Galaxy Tab S7 is down to $549 while the Tab S7+ is down to $749. You can choose the appropriate amount of storage for your needs and still save since most configurations are on sale. We gave the S7+ a score of 81 for its lovely design, smooth 120Hz display and handy S-Pen software.
Samsung’s more affordable (but equally excellent) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to $249 at Best Buy, which is $100 off its normal price. You’re not getting the premium features found in the Tab S7 here, but you’re still getting a solid Android tablet with a modern build and excellent battery life.
Best Buy dropped the price of the new Kano PC to $229, which is $70 off its normal price. Not only is this a full-featured Windows 10 PC but it also helps teach kids programming and other computer skills. It’s a great option for parents who don’t want to spend a ton on a kid-friendly, two-in-one tablet but also like the idea that the device could be more than just a homework machine.
Best Buy has its own Instant Pot deal today that will make those interested in air frying quite happy. The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to $119.99 today, which is $60 off its normal price. This pressure cooker has 11 modes, including saute, slow cook, sous vide, roast, bake and more, and it includes the Instant Pot air frying lid and multi-level basket. That means you can make some mean french fries and dehydrate foods, too, all with one device.
A good alternative to Google’s own smart display is Lenovo’s Smart Display with the Google Assistant, and now the 10-inch model is $80 off at Best Buy. We gave the gadget a score of 86 when it first came out for its stylish design, great display and solid sound quality.
You can now pick up the Roomba 960 robot vacuum for $299 at Best Buy, which is $200 off its normal price. This is one of the higher-end Roombas featuring 5x more air power, iAdapt technology and dual rubber brushes that pick up pet hair more easily. This model is also compatible with virtual assistants including Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.
Best Buy slashed $400 off a powerful model of the Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop. This one runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD plus 32GB of Optane memory. It also has a 14-inch 4K touchscreen, which is a great perk you don’t often get in a laptop when you’re paying only $1,200.
One of Samsung’s latest laptops is also on sale for $1,199. The Galaxy Book Flex, a gorgeous machine that we gave a score of 87, is on sale at Best Buy. Specifically you can get the model with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $200 off. Not only does this notebook have a stellar design, but it also includes an S Pen that’s housed in its chassis as well as a trackpad that doubles as a wireless charger.
Walmart has the Roku Streaming Stick+ for only $37, which is $13 off its normal price. This is one of Roku’s most popular streaming devices for many reasons — it’s compact and portable, letting you take it anywhere you go. It’ll stream 4K content and give you access to a bunch of services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and others, plus all of the free content available via the Roku Channel.
Roku’s Premiere streaming device is down to $27 at Walmart. Like the Streaming Stick+, it also plays 4K HDR content but the major difference is that the Premiere doesn’t come with a voice remote like the Stick+ does. Instead, you’ll get a simple remote that doesn’t include a button to press for voice commands. If you can live without that, this is one of the most affordable ways to get a Roku streaming device into your home.