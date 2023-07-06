The best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals for 2023

If you've had your eye on an air fryer as the next appliance to add to your kitchen, you're in luck. A number of the best air fryers are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so you can get the right model for your needs at some of the best prices we've seen. Regardless of whether you want one for yourself to help you prepare meals for big dinner parties and family gatherings, or you're just looking for a compact machine that can crisp up leftovers, you'll likely be able to find a solid air fryer on sale during Prime Day. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals we could find.

Instant Vortex Plus

The top pick in our air fryer guide, the Instant Vortex Plus is on sale for $100 right now. Not only does this machine do a good job turning all types of food into crispy goodness, but it also has a "ClearCook" window so you can see your food while it's being prepared. It also has OdorEase technology, which does a decent job temping down cooking smells and reducing smokiness.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer

The Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryer has dropped to $180 for Prime Day. This 10-quart machine may take up a healthy amount of counter space, but it's a stellar air fryer that can cook two different foods at once. It even has a Smart Finish feature, which will let you cook two foods in different ways but have them both be ready to eat at the same time.

Instant Vortex Mini

The Instant Vortex Mini has been discounted to $43 for Prime Day. It's our favorite budget air fryer thanks to its affordable starting price, strong cooking skills and ease of use. It's also quite compact, so while you won't be able to cook more than an appetizer at a time in it, that also means it won't take up too much space in your kitchen.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

If you're looking for an air fryer that can do much more than air fry, Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a good option, especially when it's on sale for $400 like it is for Prime Day. It has 13 cooking modes and it's big enough to fit a full turkey or a 9 x 13-inch pan, so you can prep full meals or side dishes in here. Those who love to cook, or who have large families for which to cook for, will get a ton of use out of Breville's machine.

