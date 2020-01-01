Amazon Prime Video Channels will reportedly lose HBO access next year

Amazon will stop offering HBO as a standalone Prime Video Channel next year, according to CNBC. The company offers HBO as a channel subscription for $15 a month to Prime subscribers who can then access its programming through Fire TV. After Amazon’s current agreement expires with WarnerMedia in 2021, though, it will reportedly retire the channel completely. The publication says it’s part of WarnerMedia’s plan to make HBO Max the only point of entry for customers on streaming services.

HBO Max finally became available as an app for the Amazon Fire TV platform a few days ago, almost six months after it launched due to what seemed to be a negotiation issue between the companies. It has everything standard HBO offers along with additional content and access to new movies, such as Wonder Woman 1984 come December. Customers currently paying for HBO on cable or an HBO Channel subscription can access the app at no extra cost.