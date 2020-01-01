Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Presley Ann via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video Channels will reportedly lose HBO access next year

WarnerMedia wants to push subscribers to use HBO max, 'CNBC' says.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
40m ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Casey Bloys, President of Programming of HBO, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Presley Ann via Getty Images

Amazon will stop offering HBO as a standalone Prime Video Channel next year, according to CNBC. The company offers HBO as a channel subscription for $15 a month to Prime subscribers who can then access its programming through Fire TV. After Amazon’s current agreement expires with WarnerMedia in 2021, though, it will reportedly retire the channel completely. The publication says it’s part of WarnerMedia’s plan to make HBO Max the only point of entry for customers on streaming services.

HBO Max finally became available as an app for the Amazon Fire TV platform a few days ago, almost six months after it launched due to what seemed to be a negotiation issue between the companies. It has everything standard HBO offers along with additional content and access to new movies, such as Wonder Woman 1984 come December. Customers currently paying for HBO on cable or an HBO Channel subscription can access the app at no extra cost.

CNBC says pushing current subscribers of its other apps and streaming options towards the HBO Max will help WarnerMedia gain the viewer information it needs for targeted advertising. While the service isn’t free, the media company is expected to launch a cheaper ad-supported tier next year.

In this article: Amazon Prime Video Channels, HBO, HBO Max, WarnerMedia, news, entertainment
