Amazon's redesigned Fire TV interface rolls out to more devices

When Amazon launched its brand—new Fire TV interface last year, only third—gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite owners were able to access it soon after. Now, the e—commerce giant is rolling out the redesigned UI to more devices, namely the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (first- and second-gen) and Fire TV (third-gen pendant design). The second-gen Fire TV stick and Fire TV Smart TVs are getting access to the new interface later this year, as well.

Amazon's updated UI comes with a new "Home" page that has a main menu navigation bar, which houses a scrolling list of the user's favorite apps, in the center of the screen. Right underneath that bar are show recommendations. There are also separate tabs for the Library, a page for Live programming and a new Find page that can be used to search for shows and movies to watch.

In addition, the new UI gives Fire TV users the ability to have up to six User Profiles for different members of their household. Similar to Netflix's profiles, each one has its own personalized viewing history, watchlists and even live TV preferences. Parents will also be able to set up filtered profiles for their children with Amazon Kids.