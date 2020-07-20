Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Amazon has a big sale on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices

Get a Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 and $50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
48m ago
Amazon has a big sale on its Fire tablets and Fire TV products
Amazon has launched yet another pandemic sale of its own products and this time you’ll be able to save on Fire tablet and Fire TV products. That includes discounts for both cheap and moderately-priced products from the entry-level Fire 7 tablet up to the Fire 10 HD and Fire TV Cube.

The Fire 7 is Amazon’s least expensive tablet, largely thanks to the short battery life, lack of Google apps and sluggish performance. It does have some new perks like hands-free Alexa support and more storage than before, but you may understandably balk at paying $50 for one. However, with a 30 percent discount making it just $35, you’d get a decent reader, entertainment machine or Alexa device for less than nearly any other tablet.

If you need something a notch above that, Amazon is also selling its Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets at $20 and $30 off, respectively. Both now offer USB-C charging, decent performance, long performance and hands-free Alexa, with the HD 8 Plus adding a 9W adapter for faster charging and wireless charging capability. The main drawback is a lack of Google apps, but they’re fine if you’re heavily invested in Amazon’s ecosystem.

The last tablet up for sale is the Fire HD 10. It finally supports USB-C fast charging, and performs well thanks to an octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 10.1-inch 1080p display and 10 hours of battery life. You also get hands-free Alexa and picture-in-picture viewing, but no Google apps. It was a decent deal at $150, but a steep $50 discount should make it a strong contender if you’re looking for a new tablet.

Amazon’s entry level Fire TV Stick offers 4K is priced reasonably at $50, considering it offers Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and an Alexa Voice Remote. However, it’s now on sale for just $35, making it a touch cheaper than Roku’s $40 tiny Premiere box. At the same time, Google has again discounted its Fire TV Cube from $120 to $100. It’s not only Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device, it can also work as a full-fledged Alexa device thanks to the built-in speaker.

