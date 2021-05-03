Amazon is turning hit sci-fi podcast 'From Now' into a TV show

Following Homecoming and Lore , Amazon Studios is turning another podcast into a TV series. From Now , which debuted in December, stars Richard Madden ( Game of Thrones , Marvel's Eternals) and Brian Cox ( Succession ) as identical twins separated by time.

Madden plays astronaut Edward Fitz, whose spacecraft unexpectedly shows up in Earth's orbit after disappearing 35 years previously. The story deals with the aftermath of the brothers' reunion, with Edward appearing to be the same age as when he left and his twin now an old man. From Now shot up to number two in the overall Apple Podcast charts.