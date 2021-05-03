Amazon is turning hit sci-fi podcast 'From Now' into a TV show

Following and , Amazon Studios is turning another podcast into a TV series. , which debuted in December, stars Richard Madden (, Marvel's Eternals) and Brian Cox () as identical twins separated by time.
Madden plays astronaut Edward Fitz, whose spacecraft unexpectedly shows up in Earth's orbit after disappearing 35 years previously. The story deals with the aftermath of the brothers' reunion, with Edward appearing to be the same age as when he left and his twin now an old man. From Now shot up to number two in the overall Apple Podcast charts.
From Now creators Rhys Wakefield and William Day Frank, are adapting the podcast for TV. It's unclear whether Madden and Cox will reprise their roles, but they'll act as executive producers. Madden is already working with Amazon. He's currently filming Citadel, an Prime Video spy series from the Russo brothers.