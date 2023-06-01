AMC transfers its on-demand streaming users to Vudu AMC Theatres On Demand accounts will migrate to Vudu with free upgrades for higher-resolution content.

AMC Entertainment’s streaming service is migrating its users to Vudu. The companies announced today that Vudu is “the official new streaming platform for consumers of AMC Theatres on Demand.”

AMC launched its on-demand streaming service in 2019, and its popularity surged during pandemic-era lockdowns. In 2020, as moviegoers largely avoided theaters, the company partnered with Universal to allow the studio’s films to jump to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms — including AMC’s service — only 17 days after premiering in theaters. However, as viewing habits have readjusted in the last three years, AMC has now decided to offload the service to a frequent partner instead.

Vudu says AMC Theatres On Demand customers will have their content libraries automatically upgraded “to the highest quality format available on Vudu, including 4K Ultra HD.” In addition, new Vudu accounts moving from AMC’s service will get 15 percent off every purchase for their first month on the platform.

Fandango Media, a joint venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, currently owns Vudu. Walmart bought the platform in 2010 and ran it for a decade before selling it to Fandango Media in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Its new owner then rolled FandangoNow, its previous standalone streaming service, into the platform in 2021, keeping the name Vudu for the resulting product.

The companies didn’t reveal any business details of the handoff. “As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on Making Movies Better by enhancing the theatrical experience, we’re even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC Senior VP of Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming.