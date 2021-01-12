Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD

Watch AMD's CES keynote in 4 minutes

Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are on the way to laptops.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AMD's CES presentation was largely about its Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. It announced laptop versions of the chips with major claims about their performance — AMD is promising upwards of 20 hours of battery life in some use cases. 

Also on the docket was news about upcoming desktop Ryzen 5000 processors that are less power hungry than previous versions. Meanwhile, AMD confirmed that the first laptops with GPUs based on its RDNA 2 architecture will arrive in the first half of 2021. You can find out more details about those, along with all of AMD's other major announcements, in our handy four-minute version of the keynote.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: amd, ces2021, ces, supercut, rdna 2, ryzen 5000, cpu, gpu, processors, graphics cards, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

View
Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

View
ASUS' new 32-inch monitor can handle 4K 120Hz games on next-gen consoles

ASUS' new 32-inch monitor can handle 4K 120Hz games on next-gen consoles

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr