An 'Animal Crossing' horror short will be made into a full-length movie

A six-minute horror flick called Don’t Peek is the latest short film about things that go bump in the night to be turned into a full-length movie. What sets this apart from the likes of Lights Out and Mama is that it partly plays out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It's an effectively scary short that hits all the right beats. The actions that the unnamed main character carries out in the game also happen in their bedroom. That mirroring becomes much more sinister when a monster shows up in their Animal Crossing house. Director Julian Terry made the short with a small crew during quarantine and released it on YouTube. It was also shown at SXSW Online this week.

As Deadline reports, Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov (who also produced Screenlife movies such as Unfriended and Searching) picked up the short. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo will be on board for the movie or if the production will have to use a different game.

Don’t Peek isn't the only creepy film that's set in ACNH. Earlier this year, writer and comedian Jenn Welch perfectly recreated the classic viral video "Too Many Cooks" in the game.