Anna Sorokin wants to move away from her 'scammer' persona... by selling NFTs

Infamous grifter Anna Sorokin, who spent four years in prison for fraud, says she is "trying to move away from this, like, 'scammer' persona" that has "been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show [Inventing Anna]." What better way to do that than by selling a collection of NFTs?

The socialite told NBC News that she has minted 10 NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Holders will somehow have "exclusive access" to Sorokin, who is in a correctional facility under the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The NFT holders will seemingly have the chance to meet Sorokin, who has appealed her pending deportation. Holders will also receive a bundle of "personal items" from Sorokin, who, again, is in detention.

Sorokin is attempting to control her narrative after she was the focus of Inventing Anna, which was released earlier this year. The NFT collection is called "Reinventing Anna."

"It's kind of one of the first steps I'm taking to start to tell my own story," Sorokin said. She claimed that "blockchain will be very helpful for the artist" to "reclaim the ownership and [profit] from future sales." It's not as if the NFT market has completely bottomed out.

Sorokin went by the name Anna Delvey and claimed to be a German heiress with a $60 million inheritance. She claimed she was raising capital to open a social club in Manhattan, but that wasn't the case. She scammed friends and businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Good thing that NFTs aren't part of a massive Ponzi scheme or anything like that.