Annual Max subscriptions are still 40 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

Max will run its 40-percent-off promotion until Tuesday, April 9. If you think you'll watch the streaming service a fair amount in the next twelve months, you may want to take advantage. Any new subscriber can get the deal, but some returning and existing customers are eligible too. If you previously had a plan through the Apple App Store or Google Play, and are returning, you can save. If you're a current member and signed up for your subscription through Max's site, you're eligible.

All three tiers are seeing the discount, including the top-tier, ad-free plan with 4K support, which is now $140 annually instead of $240. The mid-level plan is also ad-free but doesn't support 4K content and that one is $105 for the year, instead of $192. The cheapest plan is ad-supported and down to $70 yearly, instead of $120.