Apple introduces an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip

Apple didn't just introduce a new MacBook Air at WWDC — it also unveiled an overhaul of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new 'entry' pro laptop unsurprisingly uses an M2 chip that promises improved performance and efficiency, including a hefty 20 hours of peak battery life (during video playback) and accelerated ProRes video processing. The new model isn't a major redesign like its Air counterpart, and keeps the Touch Bar.

You can also expect "studio-quality" microphones, up to 24GB of RAM and a maximum 2TB of storage. As with its M1 predecessor, then, this isn't a no-holds-barred workstation. You'll need to buy a higher-tier MacBook Pro if you demand a ton of memory or drive capacity.

The MacBook Pro M2 will start at $1,299 ($1,199 for education) when it arrives in July. This system's position in the lineup hasn't changed, then. This is the Mac portable for users who want an active cooling for heavy workloads, but don't need the extra power of premium machines like the 14- and 16-inch Pro models. With that said, the 13-inch machine is a tougher sell when the new Air offers similar performance, a larger screen and a MagSafe power connection for less money.

