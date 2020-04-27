Save up to $300 on 2018 iPad Pro models at B&H

If you've been waiting to get a sizeable discount on the 2018 iPad Pro after Apple announced the new 2020 model last month, B&H may have what you're looking for. The retailer has discounted most of its 2018 iPad Pro stock by at least $100.

A couple of the deals stick out. To start, you can get $150 off the 11-inch, WiFi-only model with 256GB of storage. With the discount, the usually $949 tablet is $799 at the moment. Another option worth looking at is getting the space gray 12.9-inch model with 64GB of storage for $799. For most people, 64GB is probably too little storage for their needs, but if you want the larger display, this is a good way to get it for $200 off. For reference, the 2020 12.9 iPad Pro starts at $999, though it comes with a base 128GB of storage.