Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Save up to $300 on 2018 iPad Pro models at B&H

The retailer has discounted both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
39m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

2018 iPad Pro
Chris Velazco / Engadget

If you've been waiting to get a sizeable discount on the 2018 iPad Pro after Apple announced the new 2020 model last month, B&H may have what you're looking for. The retailer has discounted most of its 2018 iPad Pro stock by at least $100.

A couple of the deals stick out. To start, you can get $150 off the 11-inch, WiFi-only model with 256GB of storage. With the discount, the usually $949 tablet is $799 at the moment. Another option worth looking at is getting the space gray 12.9-inch model with 64GB of storage for $799. For most people, 64GB is probably too little storage for their needs, but if you want the larger display, this is a good way to get it for $200 off. For reference, the 2020 12.9 iPad Pro starts at $999, though it comes with a base 128GB of storage. 

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at B&H - $799

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro at B&H - $799

Shop B&H iPad Pro sale

Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the 2018 iPad Pro a score of 84 when it first came out. He particularly liked the updated Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro's smooth 120Hz refresh rate display. Most of the issues he had with the 2018 model's software Apple has since addressed with the release of iPadOS.  

While we don't usually recommend people buy an older device over its newer sibling, the differences between the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro are few and far between. The new tablet features an additional ultra-wide angle camera as well as support for LiDAR mapping. It also comes with an updated A12 chipset that features an extra processing core. Those additions don't make the 2020 iPad Pro immediately better than its predecessor, but they do promise a future in which the new iPad Pro will be able to do more. That said, trackpad support, the best feature Apple added with the 2020 iPad Pro, is available on the 2018 model through a free software update that came out last month. Either way, the iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy currently.  

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, iPad Pro, personal computing, tablet, tablets, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

View
'The Last of Us Part II' will be released on June 19th

'The Last of Us Part II' will be released on June 19th

View
Google Pixel Buds (2020)

Google Pixel Buds (2020)

View
Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

View
The unlikely plan to save COVID-19 patients with planes

The unlikely plan to save COVID-19 patients with planes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr