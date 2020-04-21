Apple's latest MacBook Air drops to $950 a few weeks after its debut

You can get Apple's entry-level MacBook for $50 off at B&H and Amazon. With the $50 discount, the Core i3 model is currently $949. The one thing to note is only the space gray model is on sale at the moment. Besides a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor clocked at 1.1GHz, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. More importantly, it includes Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which uses a more reliable scissor-switch design than the butterfly mechanism that made the company's previous-generation keyboard so prone to failure.

Engadget's Dana Wollman gave the 2020 MacBook Air a score of 87, calling it a return to form. As you might imagine, the Magic Keyboard was the 2020 model's most noticeable and appreciated improvement. That said, a lower starting price and double the base storage were also factors that helped make it easier to recommend the new model.

However, for all its improvements, the 2020 Air isn't perfect. Battery life could be better, and it could definitely use more ports, particularly some of the USB Type-A variety. Still, for all its faults, the 2020 MacBook Air is the best Apple computer for most people.