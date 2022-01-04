Apple's new iPad Air is $30 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While many of this week's deals only lasted for a limited time, some of them are still available. Apple's new iPad Air is $29 off and down to $570, while the iPad mini is $40 cheaper than usual and down to $459. Amazon's much-improved Echo Buds are 58 percent off and down to only $50, and you can still grab 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller for just over $40. Here are the best tech deals this week that you can still get today.

iPad Air (2022)

The latest iPad Air is $30 off right now, bringing the 64GB model down to $570 and the 256GB version down to $720. The new M1-powered iPad earned a score of 90 from us for its super-fast performance, long battery life and improved front camera.

iPad mini

Apple's latest iPad mini is on sale for $459, which is $40 off its normal price. We gave the small tablet a score of 89 for its lovely display, refined design and excellent battery life.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Billy Steele/Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo Buds are a whopping 58 percent off, bringing them down to only $50. These were already solid, affordable earbuds at their regular $120 price, but they're an even better option at this price. We gave them a score of 80 for their improved sound quality, good ANC and smaller size.

8BitDo Pro 2

Mat Smith, Engadget

8BitDo's excellent Pro 2 controller is 15 percent off and down to $42.50. In addition to being compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Android and Raspberry Pi, the Pro 2 has a familiar layout plus two back buttons, and all of its inputs are customizable using the companion apps for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. The Pro 2 is included in a wider gaming accessories sale on Amazon, which includes other peripherals like the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for $127.50.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Amazon has knocked $100 off Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone, bringing the handset down to $700 for the 128GB model and $750 for the 256GB version. We gave the flagship phone a score of 87 for its slick design, strong performance and excellent camera array.

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $140 right now. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

New tech deals

Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Special Edition

You can pick up this special edition Xbox headset for $50, which is 29 percent off its normal price and a record low. This is a wired headset that has green accents and support for Windows Sonic spatial sound.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (Xbox)

PowerA's Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox is 32 percent off and down to only $26. It's a good option if you want another controller for your console but don't want to pay the premium attached to the first-party options. This one has a familiar, ergonomic design, dual rumble motors and mappable buttons.

65-inch Samsung The Frame smart TV

Samsung's 65-inch The Frame smart TV is $300 less than usual on Amazon right now, so you can grab it for $1,500. In addition to Quantum Dot technology and built-in Alexa, The Frame series has Art Mode, which shows artwork on the screen when you're not watching TV.

