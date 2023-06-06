Apple accidentally released the iOS 17 developer beta to the public

Apple is supposed to release an iOS 17 public beta in July, but the company inadvertently gave users an early peek. As AppleInsider explains, Connor Jewiss and other users have noticed that the iOS 17 developer beta was available to install in the Beta Updates section of Settings whether or not you paid for the necessary account. The macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 previews have been available this way, too.

We wouldn't count on any of the developer betas being available as we write this. As it is, you likely won't want to install them. These are the first pre-release versions available to people outside of Apple, and they're the most likely to include bugs and app compatibility issues. That could cause problems if you install them on must-have devices. Unless you're a developer who wants to start preparing app updates, you're probably better off waiting until either the public beta or the finished version releases this fall.

iOS 17 is an iterative upgrade, but it adds more than a few features you might appreciate, such as live voicemail transcripts, easier sharing, more intelligent autocorrection and a journaling app. MacOS Sonoma adds perks like desktop widgets, Safari privacy updates and a Game Mode, while watchOS 10 is a significant revamp that centers on quick-glance widgets. For the most part, there's no rush to try them right away.