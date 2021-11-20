Apple's latest AirPods drop to $170 at Woot for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you been eying Apple's third-generation AirPods, but wishing the price wasn't quite so close to the AirPods Pro? Now might be a good time to buy. Woot is running a one-day-only sale that drops the price of the newest AirPods to $170, or $10 below the official sticker. You'll get an additional $5 off if you're an Amazon Prime member, too. Remember that Woot's return policy is stricter than Amazon's, although you'll thankfully have until January 31st, 2022 to return items bought during the holidays.

The newest AirPods represent a big stride forward for Apple's "default" wireless earbuds. The design is not only more comfortable for many people, but much better-sounding — you should hear crisper highs and improved, consistent bass. The longer battery life, water resistance, spatial audio and MagSafe wireless charging support also help. These are easy picks if you live in the Apple ecosystem (though they technically support other platforms) and just want a pair of solid, easy-to-use earbuds for excursions or video calls.

The catch isn't so much that ecosystem bias as... well, other sales. The AirPods Pro have frequently been discounted (they're $190 as of this writing), and we wouldn't rule out better bargains in the future. That's not much more to pay for active noise cancellation and silicone eartips that can improve stability. We also wouldn't rule out the ANC-equipped and potentially comfier Beats Fit Pro, at least if you can find them at a lower price. With that in mind, these buds last much longer on battery than the AirPods Pro and might be preferable if you like a more open feeling than their isolating counterparts.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.