Apple's AirPods drop back down to $110 on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pricing for Apple’s AirPods is constantly in flux and none more so than on Amazon, which has introduced two discounts on the wireless earbuds in the past week alone. This time round, the wired charging versions are down to $110, another $10 off from the previous deal and a $50 saving on the original retail price.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

By now, you’re probably familiar with the world’s most popular wireless headphones. As a reminder, Apple refreshed its buds in 2019 with the addition of a new H1 chipset that makes syncing to your iPhone that slight bit quicker. The same goes for wirelessly connecting to your MacBook or iPad, making them the go-to for Apple fans.

Charging is wired for the models on sale, but that also means they’ll charge quicker. While the battery life should last around five hours (with four to five extra charges through the case). Though we’ve seen the classic AirPods drop as low as $100 in the past, the $110 price tag is still solid if you missed the holiday sales or if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift.

If you’ve got a bit extra to spend, it’s worth noting that Amazon also has the AirPods Pro on sale for $190. The high-end version boasts a customizable fit and active noise cancellation that translates to better sound quality.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.