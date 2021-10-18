Apple cuts the price of the second-gen AirPods to $129

With a new model coming, the former "regular" option is now more affordable.
Billy Steele
10.18.21

Billy Steele
B. Steele
October 18th, 2021
Airpods
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple revealed an all-new set of AirPods today, but the current model isn't going away just yet. The company also announced that it's cutting the price on the 2019 model from $159 to $129. That price includes the wireless charging case that works with Qi-certified accessories. 

Either way, you can expect to pay less for the previous-gen version. That could still be a smart purchase if you can live without features like Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ, among other things. The 2019 model does still offer hands-free Siri, which is quite handy in its own right. For comparison, the second-generation model is currently $119 on Amazon, or $160 with wireless charging case

