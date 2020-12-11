Apple's AirPods drop back down to $110 at Amazon

You probably know the deal with AirPods by now. Apple’s wireless earbuds became super popular thanks to their compact design and their built-in H1 chip. The latter allows them to quickly pair with nearby Apple devices, as well as switch seamlessly between them depending on which you’re using.

While we prefer the AirPods Pro for their more customizable fit and better sound quality, the standard AirPods will work just fine for those that liked the fit of Apple’s EarPods. Sound quality is decent and they also have a solid five-hour battery life (plus you’ll get around four to five extra full charges with its case).

While AirPods have dropped to $100 before, $110 is a great sale price that’s worth considering if you missed the Black Friday deal or if you want to get these a gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. According to Amazon’s product page, these AirPods will be “back in stock” on December 21, which means there’s still a good chance you get them before Christmas.

