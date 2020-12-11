Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple's AirPods drop back down to $110 at Amazon

The Black Friday sale price returns on Apple's popular earbuds.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Apple AirPods
Chris Velazco / Engadget
If you missed the opportunity to buy Apple’s AirPods at a discount during the Black Friday weekend, you have another chance now. AirPods with the wired charging case have returned to $110, which is $50 off their normal price and $20 cheaper than the price they’ve been hovering at for the past few days. The list price is $128.99 right now, but Amazon has an automatically applied coupon that will bring the final price down to $109.99 at checkout.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

You probably know the deal with AirPods by now. Apple’s wireless earbuds became super popular thanks to their compact design and their built-in H1 chip. The latter allows them to quickly pair with nearby Apple devices, as well as switch seamlessly between them depending on which you’re using.

While we prefer the AirPods Pro for their more customizable fit and better sound quality, the standard AirPods will work just fine for those that liked the fit of Apple’s EarPods. Sound quality is decent and they also have a solid five-hour battery life (plus you’ll get around four to five extra full charges with its case).

While AirPods have dropped to $100 before, $110 is a great sale price that’s worth considering if you missed the Black Friday deal or if you want to get these a gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. According to Amazon’s product page, these AirPods will be “back in stock” on December 21, which means there’s still a good chance you get them before Christmas.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Apple, AirPods, news, gear
