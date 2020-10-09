Apple's AirTag trackers might not arrive until March 2021

You might not want to count on Apple’s long-in-development AirTag item trackers arriving at the company’s October 13th event. Well-known Apple rumor purveyor Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple has pushed the release of AirTags back to March 2021. Prosser didn’t explain the delay, but Apple has clearly been expecting them for a while when a support video referencing them briefly appeared in April.

AirTags are believed to compete directly with trackers from Tile and others, but with a few advantage for its Apple-focused audience. If you have an iPhone 11 or similar device with an ultra wideband chip, for instance, you’d get very precise location finding to help you locate an item that slipped between the couch cushions. The tags might also store your contact info to give you a notification if an Apple device locates your item.