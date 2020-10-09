Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Schodt/Engadget

Apple's AirTag trackers might not arrive until March 2021

You could be waiting a while for
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
47m ago
Apple iPhone 11 back in green
Chris Schodt/Engadget

You might not want to count on Apple’s long-in-development AirTag item trackers arriving at the company’s October 13th event. Well-known Apple rumor purveyor Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple has pushed the release of AirTags back to March 2021. Prosser didn’t explain the delay, but Apple has clearly been expecting them for a while when a support video referencing them briefly appeared in April.

AirTags are believed to compete directly with trackers from Tile and others, but with a few advantage for its Apple-focused audience. If you have an iPhone 11 or similar device with an ultra wideband chip, for instance, you’d get very precise location finding to help you locate an item that slipped between the couch cushions. The tags might also store your contact info to give you a notification if an Apple device locates your item.

This might not be the only no-show for the October 13th presentation. Prosser also claimed Apple’s self-branded over-ear headphones won’t show at the event. While he didn’t provide a new time frame, he did suggest they were close enough to get pricing, starting at $350 for a “sport-like” model and $599 for a premium version with leather and metal. Either way, it’s safe to say the event’s focus is increasingly on the iPhone — any other hardware might be a nice bonus.

news, gear
