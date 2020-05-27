Apple buys an AI startup to improve Siri's data

Apple is continuing its string of AI startup acquisitions, this time to improve Siri’s performance. The company has confirmed to Bloomberg that it recently acquired Inductiv, a Waterloo, Ontario, Canada-based company that uses AI to correct data — which, in turn, improves machine learning. The company didn’t elaborate on its plans and relied on its standard response that it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time,” but Siri appears to be the focus.

The iPhone maker appears to be focused on improving its voice assistant’s understanding as of late, most recently acquiring Voysis to boost natural language comprehension. Cleaner data would go a long way toward that goal by reducing the chances that garbage information confuses Siri.