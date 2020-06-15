Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple offers interest-free financing on more of its products

You have to buy them with Apple Card, though.
Marc DeAngelis
27m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Card
Apple
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The rumors of Apple extending its zero interest purchase plans turned out to be true. Customers can now use an Apple Card to buy products like Macs, iPads and accessories on a monthly installment plan. Some of the less expensive items -- like the Apple Pencil -- can be financed over six months, though most are eligible for a 12-month plan. In addition to the interest-free payments, Apple Card users can also get the standard three percent back for buying Apple products.

Zero percent financing was previously available for the iPhone, so this is a big expansion of the offering. It seems like Apple’s hope is that it will convince more people to sign up for its Goldman Sachs credit card and use it to purchase the company’s products. However, you do need an iPhone to get an Apple Card, so if you’re an Android user, the program may not be worth the hassle. Those who do qualify for a card but don’t have one yet can apply during checkout when shopping on Apple’s online store.

While Apple’s installment plans could be helpful in an everyday situation, it could be particularly beneficial to customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people are trying to save money and yet they may need new hardware in order to work from home. Hopefully this program can help those who have been holding out.

In this article: apple, apple card, commerce, apple installment plan, finance, credit card, shopping, Goldman Sachs, thebuyersguide, mac, ipad, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View
Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a 5600M GPU option with HBM2 memory

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a 5600M GPU option with HBM2 memory

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr