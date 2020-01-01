Apple Card may offer monthly installment plans for iPads and Macs

The Apple Card already has perks if you’re buying from Apple itself, but the company is apparently willing to further sweeten those incentives. Bloomberg sources say Apple is planning a Card feature that will let you buy “many” products (not just the iPhone) in monthly, interest-free payments. You could pay off iPads, iPad accessories, Macs and even the Pro Display XDR in 12 months, and smaller gear like AirPods, Apple TV and HomePod in six months. The option would reportedly be ready in “the coming weeks.”

Apple declined to comment, although chief executive Tim Cook hinted in April that installment plans were coming for devices besides the iPhone.