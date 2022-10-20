Apple Fitness+ comes to iPhone on October 24th

Apple isn't just updating iPad and Mac software next week. The company has revealed that Fitness+ will come to the iPhone on October 24th in tandem with required software updates, including iOS 16.1. You'll need the handset to sign up, but it will also be accessible through the iPad and Apple TV. You also won't need an Apple TV to put vital stats on the big screen — Roku players with AirPlay will display metrics as of November.

You'll have access to the full range of workouts and meditations through the relevant tab in the Fitness app. The main limitation, as you might guess, is accuracy. Where Apple Watch owners can rely on constant heart rate monitoring to determine their calorie burn, iPhone users have to trust estimates. You may still want Apple's smartwatch if you insist on personalized performance data. The wristwear is also useful if you want to listen to Time to Walk or Time to Run workouts without bringing your iPhone.

There are added incentives to give the service a try, too. You now get three free months of Fitness+ if you buy an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, not just an Apple Watch as before.

iOS 16.1 will include a number of changes beyond Fitness+ support. You can expect an improved battery life icon, Live Activities like sports scores, iCloud Shared Photo Library, per-app copy-and-paste permissions and clean energy charging. Simply speaking, many of Apple's OS update promises will become reality in a matter of days, regardless of which device you're using.