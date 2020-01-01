Apple gets $113 million slap on the wrist for 'Batterygate'

Apple has agree to settle the multi-state “Baterygate” lawsuit filed against it for $113 million, according to the Washington Post. A total of 34 states, as well as the District of Columbia, participated in the suit, which alleged that the company had throttled down the performance of legacy iPhone models as their batteries health declined.
“Big Tech must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. “I’m committed to holding these Goliath technology companies to account if they conceal the truth from their users.”