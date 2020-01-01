Apple gets $113 million slap on the wrist for 'Batterygate'

In addition to the fine, Apple will be required to clarify how it handles battery health and power management to consumers, both online and on the device itself.

The scandal first emerged in 2017 when users noticed that their older phone’s performance suffered when they tried to install and run newer versions of iOS. By December of that year, Apple had admitted to the practice, explaining that the company had done so to prevent older devices from shutting down unexpectedly due to excessive draw on their aged batteries. The public was having none of that which subsequently prompted a formal apology and refund offers from the company.

That, however, has not stopped the lawsuits. Apple settled a similar case in March to the tune of $500 million as well as paid a $25 million fine to French regulators over the incident one month prior.