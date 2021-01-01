Apple shuffles hardware execs to make room for a mysterious new project

Dan Riccio has served as senior VP of engineering overseeing all of Apple’s hardware since 2012, but now he’s stepping back from that role. A press release revealed he’s focusing on a mysterious “new project” at Apple and will still report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Exactly what that new project is remains unclear, although recent rumors have pointed to Apple’s plans for augmented and virtual reality or building an electric car. Of course, maybe it’s a differently color iPhone or an even-more-expensive pair of noise-cancelling headphones. In the picture above, he’s standing with former design exec Jony Ive as they demonstrate augmented reality on an iPad at WWDC 2019. Riccio previously lead the iPad team before taking over as senior VP, and oversaw projects all the way up to the recently-launched AirPods Max.