HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker hasn’t been a target for jailbreakers like the iPhone or iPad, but it’s now more of a priority. As 9to5Mac reports, coder L1ngL1ng and the Checkra1n team have jailbroken the original HomePod for the first time. It’s currently “partial” support limited to the command line, but it could have ramifications for HomePod enthusiasts.

Jailbreaks could let hobbyists add music, smart home and voice services Apple doesn’t officially support, for instance. They could also extend the Bluetooth functionality to let you use the HomePod as a simple wireless speaker for Android and other platforms that are generally off-limits right now.