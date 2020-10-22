Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman/Engadget

Apple's new iPad Air is $40 off when you pre-order at Amazon

The tablet has been discounted before it's even available.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Apple iPad Air (2020)
Dana Wollman/Engadget
Apple’s redesigned iPad Air is still a day away from release, but that isn’t preventing retailers from offering deals for the tablet. Amazon is taking pre-orders for the green 64GB WiFi model for $559, or $40 below the official price. While that’s still more expensive than the last-generation Air was when it was new, the discount could make it considerably easier to justify if you’d prefer the latest iPad’s features.

Buy iPad Air (64GB WiFi) on Amazon - $559

The updated iPad Air is a welcome revamp for Apple’s mid-range slate. It brings many of the iPad Pro’s features to a more accessible price point while cutting the extras that might well be overkill. It’s faster, of course, but you also get USB-C, Magic Keyboard support, second-generation Pencil support and a design that feels more 2020 than 2012.

It’s not for everyone. That $559 price still makes the Air expensive as far as mobile tablets go, and springing for a Magic Keyboard easily puts its cost on par with many laptops. You also won’t get the smoother 120Hz display, Face ID, quad speakers or additional camera tech. If you can live with those omissions and like the iPad software experience, though, this may be your ideal tablet — it’s fast enough for many tasks while eschewing luxuries you might not use.

