Apple's new iPad Air is $40 off when you pre-order at Amazon

The updated iPad Air is a welcome revamp for Apple’s mid-range slate. It brings many of the iPad Pro’s features to a more accessible price point while cutting the extras that might well be overkill. It’s faster, of course, but you also get USB-C, Magic Keyboard support, second-generation Pencil support and a design that feels more 2020 than 2012.

It’s not for everyone. That $559 price still makes the Air expensive as far as mobile tablets go, and springing for a Magic Keyboard easily puts its cost on par with many laptops. You also won’t get the smoother 120Hz display, Face ID, quad speakers or additional camera tech. If you can live with those omissions and like the iPad software experience, though, this may be your ideal tablet — it’s fast enough for many tasks while eschewing luxuries you might not use.

