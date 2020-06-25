Apple's 256GB iPad mini is $50 off at Amazon

Buy iPad mini (WiFI + Cellular) on Amazon - $629

You likely know what to expect from this iPad mini, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This remains the most powerful small tablet on the market, with a still-speedy A12 Bionic chip, a high-quality 7.9-inch display and long battery life. You can play the latest mobile games and run multiple app windows without skipping a beat. It supports Apple’s first-generation Pencil, too, making it viable for note-taking or sketching if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

The usual drawbacks apply. This is the same basic iPad mini design Apple has used for several years, right down to the thick vertical bezels and Touch ID home button. The cameras are nothing special, either, and the 12W charging won’t exactly top up the battery in a hurry. You’ll be disappointed if you were clamoring for the iPad Pro’s thin-bezel design, Face ID and USB-C port. If you’re just looking for a tried-and-true design with enough performance to last a long while, though, this iPad will fit the bill.

