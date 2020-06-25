Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple's 256GB iPad mini is $50 off at Amazon

Get a lot of storage in a tiny tablet.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple iPad mini (2019)
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon is making it easier to buy a small tablet that still has gobs of storage for apps and videos. The retailer is selling the current-generation iPad mini with 256GB of storage for $50 off, bringing the WiFi-only version down to $499 while the WiFi + Cellular model has dipped to $629. Given that each comes with a modest 64GB of space in their base configurations, this might be your best chance in a while to future-proof your storage without paying the usual premium.

Buy iPad mini (WiFi) on Amazon - $499

Buy iPad mini (WiFI + Cellular) on Amazon - $629

You likely know what to expect from this iPad mini, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This remains the most powerful small tablet on the market, with a still-speedy A12 Bionic chip, a high-quality 7.9-inch display and long battery life. You can play the latest mobile games and run multiple app windows without skipping a beat. It supports Apple’s first-generation Pencil, too, making it viable for note-taking or sketching if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

The usual drawbacks apply. This is the same basic iPad mini design Apple has used for several years, right down to the thick vertical bezels and Touch ID home button. The cameras are nothing special, either, and the 12W charging won’t exactly top up the battery in a hurry. You’ll be disappointed if you were clamoring for the iPad Pro’s thin-bezel design, Face ID and USB-C port. If you’re just looking for a tried-and-true design with enough performance to last a long while, though, this iPad will fit the bill.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Apple, iPad Mini, tablets, tablet, commerce, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, Amazon, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

View
'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

View
Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

View
App Clips could be a Trojan Horse for Sign In with Apple

App Clips could be a Trojan Horse for Sign In with Apple

View
CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr