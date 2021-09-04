The iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: It's all about their screens

Another Apple event, and another set of Pro-styled phones to tempt you, now with Super Retina XDR screens and Pro Motion. But the company doesn't command the larger-display market, facing off against Android stalwarts like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro. Below you’ll find the specs of these four phones all lined up for your perusal, though to get a full review you’ll need check back here at Engadget later this fall.
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Galaxy S21 Ultra
OnePlus 9 Pro
Pricing
$999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499
$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599
$1,069
Dimensions
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 78.1 x 0.3 inches)
165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches)
163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm (6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches)
Weight
204g (7.19 ounces)
240g (8.46 ounces)
229g (8.07 ounces)
197g (6.95 ounces)
Screen size
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
6.8 inches (172.72 mm)
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
Screen resolution
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)
3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi)
3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi)
Screen type
Super Retina XDR
Super Retina XDR
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Battery
Up to 22 hours (non-streamed video)
Up to 28 hours (non-streamed video)
5,000 mAh
4,500 mAh
Internal storage
128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
256 GB
External storage
None
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Four cameras:
Four cameras:
Front camera(s)
12MP, f/2.2
12MP, f/2.2
40MP, f/2.2
16MP, f/2.4
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
SoC
Apple A15 Bionic
Apple A15 Bionic
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
CPU
Unknown hexa-core
Unknown hexa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
2.84 GHz octa-core
GPU
Unknown quad-core
Unknown quad-core
Adreno 660
Adreno 660
RAM
Unknown
Unknown
12 / 16 GB
12 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ax
6 GHz 802.11ax
6 GHz 802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.2
v5.2
v5.2
Operating system
iOS 15
iOS 15
Android 11
Android 11
Other features
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging