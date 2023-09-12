Apple iPhone 15 vs the competition: Goodbye Lightning, hello USB-C

After the usual flurry of rumors, we now know exactly what Apple is packing into the new iPhone 15. We also know models start at $799 and are up for pre-order starting this Friday with availability on September 22. The headline feature is the charging port: now all iPhone 15 models have USB-C instead of the old Lightning port (thanks, European Union). Other changes include the introduction of the Dynamic Island, previously reserved for Apple's Pro-level handsets only. Around back, the dual cameras incorporate a 48MP lens and a 12MP telephoto cam with a 2x optical zoom. And now Portrait Mode is enabled automatically, letting you apply the effect later, or not at all. It's all powered by the A16 Bionic chip, previously found in the iPhone 14 Pro models of the previous generation.

If you're intrigued by that USB-C port and are in the market for a new iPhone, you may want to compare Apple's newest handset to the latest, most similar models: Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 7. Here's a side-by-side comparison of all three of the major flagship phones:

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7

Apple iPhone 15 Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Pricing Starts at $799 Starts at $700 Starts at $599 Release date September 22, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 October 13, 2022 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 in (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm) 6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm) Weight 6.02 oz (171 g) 5.93 oz (168 g) 6.95 oz (197 g) Operating system iOS Android Android Screen size 6.1 in 6.1 in 6.3 in Screen resolution 2556 x 1179 at 460ppi 2340 x 1080 at 425ppi 2400 x 1080 at 416ppi Screen type (refresh rate) Super Retina XDR display Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz) OLED (90Hz) Processor A16 Bionic chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tensor G2 Water and dust resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Battery not listed 3900mAh 4355mAh RAM not listed 8GB 8GB Internal storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear camera(s) Two cameras: Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide, 2x optical zoom: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Three cameras: Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Two cameras: Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.85 aperture Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Video capture 4K x 60 fps 8K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps Front camera 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Charging 20W fast charging, 15W wireless 25W fast charging, 12W wireless 20W fast charging, 20W wireless Connector USB-C 2 UCB-C USB-C

