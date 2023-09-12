Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 vs the competition: Goodbye Lightning, hello USB-C

How does Apple's latest phone compare to its rivals?

Amy Skorheim
Commerce Writer
Updated ·3 min read
Apple

After the usual flurry of rumors, we now know exactly what Apple is packing into the new iPhone 15. We also know models start at $799 and are up for pre-order starting this Friday with availability on September 22. The headline feature is the charging port: now all iPhone 15 models have USB-C instead of the old Lightning port (thanks, European Union). Other changes include the introduction of the Dynamic Island, previously reserved for Apple's Pro-level handsets only. Around back, the dual cameras incorporate a 48MP lens and a 12MP telephoto cam with a 2x optical zoom. And now Portrait Mode is enabled automatically, letting you apply the effect later, or not at all. It's all powered by the A16 Bionic chip, previously found in the iPhone 14 Pro models of the previous generation.

If you're intrigued by that USB-C port and are in the market for a new iPhone, you may want to compare Apple's newest handset to the latest, most similar models: Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 7. Here's a side-by-side comparison of all three of the major flagship phones:

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7

Apple iPhone 15

Samsung Galaxy S23

Google Pixel 7

Pricing

Starts at $799

Starts at $700

Starts at $599

Release date

September 22, 2023

Feb 17, 2023

October 13, 2022

Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in

(147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm)

5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 in

(146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm)

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 in

(155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm)

Weight

6.02 oz

(171 g)

5.93 oz

(168 g)

6.95 oz

(197 g)

Operating system

iOS

Android

Android

Screen size

6.1 in

6.1 in

6.3 in

Screen resolution

2556 x 1179 at 460ppi

2340 x 1080 at 425ppi

2400 x 1080 at 416ppi

Screen type (refresh rate)

Super Retina XDR display

Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)

OLED (90Hz)

Processor

A16 Bionic chip

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Tensor G2

Water and dust resistance

IP68

IP68

IP68

Battery

not listed

3900mAh

4355mAh

RAM

not listed

8GB

8GB

Internal storage

128GB / 256GB / 512GB

128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB

Rear camera(s)

Two cameras:

Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture

Wide, 2x optical zoom: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture

Three cameras:

Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture

Two cameras:

Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.85 aperture

Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Video capture

4K x 60 fps

8K at 30 fps

4K at 60 fps

Front camera

12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture

12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

10.8MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E

Charging

20W fast charging, 15W wireless

25W fast charging, 12W wireless

20W fast charging, 20W wireless

Connector

USB-C 2

UCB-C

USB-C

