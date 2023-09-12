Apple iPhone 15 vs the competition: Goodbye Lightning, hello USB-C
How does Apple's latest phone compare to its rivals?
After the usual flurry of rumors, we now know exactly what Apple is packing into the new iPhone 15. We also know models start at $799 and are up for pre-order starting this Friday with availability on September 22. The headline feature is the charging port: now all iPhone 15 models have USB-C instead of the old Lightning port (thanks, European Union). Other changes include the introduction of the Dynamic Island, previously reserved for Apple's Pro-level handsets only. Around back, the dual cameras incorporate a 48MP lens and a 12MP telephoto cam with a 2x optical zoom. And now Portrait Mode is enabled automatically, letting you apply the effect later, or not at all. It's all powered by the A16 Bionic chip, previously found in the iPhone 14 Pro models of the previous generation.
If you're intrigued by that USB-C port and are in the market for a new iPhone, you may want to compare Apple's newest handset to the latest, most similar models: Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 7. Here's a side-by-side comparison of all three of the major flagship phones:
Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone 15
Samsung Galaxy S23
Google Pixel 7
Pricing
Starts at $799
Starts at $700
Starts at $599
Release date
September 22, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
October 13, 2022
Dimensions
5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in
(147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm)
5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 in
(146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm)
6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 in
(155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm)
Weight
6.02 oz
(171 g)
5.93 oz
(168 g)
6.95 oz
(197 g)
Operating system
iOS
Android
Android
Screen size
6.1 in
6.1 in
6.3 in
Screen resolution
2556 x 1179 at 460ppi
2340 x 1080 at 425ppi
2400 x 1080 at 416ppi
Screen type (refresh rate)
Super Retina XDR display
Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
OLED (90Hz)
Processor
A16 Bionic chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Tensor G2
Water and dust resistance
IP68
IP68
IP68
Battery
not listed
3900mAh
4355mAh
RAM
not listed
8GB
8GB
Internal storage
128GB / 256GB / 512GB
128GB / 256GB
128GB / 256GB
Rear camera(s)
Two cameras:
Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture
Wide, 2x optical zoom: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture
Three cameras:
Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture
Two cameras:
Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.85 aperture
Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Video capture
4K x 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
4K at 60 fps
Front camera
12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
10.8MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 6
Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 6E
Charging
20W fast charging, 15W wireless
25W fast charging, 12W wireless
20W fast charging, 20W wireless
Connector
USB-C 2
UCB-C
USB-C
