Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

Apple’s next flagship smartphone may look more like the classic iPhone 5 than the current iPhone 11 Pro, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The upcoming devices will reportedly have flat steel edges rather than curved ones and pack a display that’s flat and flush with the body. In other words, picture the current iPad with much smaller bezels and shrink it down to the size of a smartphone.

This latest report lines up with earlier rumors that the 2020 iPhone could look like the iPhone 4, which has a glass back but is otherwise similar to the iPhone 5. That would mark a significant change in the current design language, nodding back to what were arguably Apple’s best-looking iPhones ever. It also makes sense for Apple to harmonize its iPhone and iPad designs, since Apple’s smartphones are due for a major redesign.