M1-powered Macs can run Windows apps, with some help from CrossOver

Apple’s new M1-powered Macs appear to meet the company’s audacious speed claims, but there are still some drawbacks compared to Intel Macs. One thing that’s getting lost in the transition to M1 is Boot Camp, a tool that allowed you to install and run Windows on a separate partition of your Mac’s hard drive. Obviously, there’s no version of Windows that can run on the M1 chip, so Boot Camp is off the table for now.
However, Boot Camp isn’t the only way to run Windows apps — for years, CrossOver has provided a way to run Windows software on Linux, macOS and Chrome OS via the Wine open-source Windows compatibility layer. And out of the box, M1 Macs can run the latest version of CrossOver, so Windows apps are on the table. And somewhat surprisingly, performance is pretty solid, despite the fact that CrossOver is being emulated to run its x86 code through Apple’s Rosetta 2 tool — and then CrossOver itself is emulating Windows.