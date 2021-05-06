Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you itching to try out Apple's M1 desktop hardware, but can't justify splashing $1,299 on a new iMac? Then you should give the Mac Mini a look. Amazon is currently offering Apple's base desktop for $600, down from its original price of $699. Note that you'll see the $69 discount applied at checkout.

Buy Mac Mini M1 256GB at Amazon - $600

In terms of specs, this Mac Mini model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which should suit casual users. Obviously, those who plan to run productivity-intensive software (or those looking to store multiple games) should seek out a beefier setup. If you find the entry-level option is workable, though, you'll be able to take advantage of the uber-fast M1 chip at less than half the price of a new iMac.

Regular Engadget readers will know that we're big fans of Apple's in-house silicon. The M1 system-on-a-chip served up impressive results during our MacBook M1 tests, opening everything from multiple apps to bulky websites at breakneck speed.

Take a closer look and you'll find that the 2020 Mac Mini and 2021 iMac's internals are pretty similar. Both feature an 8-Core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores and a 16-core Neural Engine, In fact, the Mini actually packs an 8-core GPU compared to a 7-core GPU on the base iMac. Yes, you don't get a 4.5K display or a Magic Keyboard, but you may already have (less lavish) alternatives lying around.

