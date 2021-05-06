Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 on Amazon

Are you itching to try out Apple's M1 desktop hardware, but can't justify splashing $1,299 on a new iMac? Then you should give the Mac Mini a look. Amazon is currently offering Apple's base desktop for $600, down from its original price of $699. Note that you'll see the $69 discount applied at checkout.
Buy Mac Mini M1 256GB at Amazon - $600
In terms of specs, this Mac Mini model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which should suit casual users. Obviously, those who plan to run productivity-intensive software (or those looking to store multiple games) should seek out a beefier setup. If you find the entry-level option is workable, though, you'll be able to take advantage of the uber-fast M1 chip at less than half the price of a new iMac.
Regular Engadget readers will know that we're big fans of Apple's in-house silicon. The M1 system-on-a-chip served up impressive results during our MacBook M1 tests, opening everything from multiple apps to bulky websites at breakneck speed.
Take a closer look and you'll find that the 2020 Mac Mini and 2021 iMac's internals are pretty similar. Both feature an 8-Core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores and a 16-core Neural Engine, In fact, the Mini actually packs an 8-core GPU compared to a 7-core GPU on the base iMac. Yes, you don't get a 4.5K display or a Magic Keyboard, but you may already have (less lavish) alternatives lying around.
